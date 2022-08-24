Somalia: Somali President Announces 'Decisive War' Against Al-Shabaab

Somali president Hassan Sheikh Mohamud on Tuesday announced a "decisive war" against Al-Shabaab after a deadly attack on Hayat hotel in Mogadishu.

In his speech to the nation, Mohamud said the government will win the upper hand in the battle against Al-Shabaab and regain control of the whole country.

The president has urged the public to unite and work with the government to get a peaceful and prosperous Somalia, which he said wants commitment and courage.

The newly elected leader made the remarks after meeting with the National security committee at his office on Tuesday to discuss the war on Al-Shabaab.