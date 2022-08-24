Somalia: Southwest State Leader Receives a Delegation in Baidoa City

23 August 2022
Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

The President of the Southwest state Abdiaziz Laftagareen held a meeting with a delegation led by the Head of Mercy Corps, together with the Head of Africa and the Head of Somalia, who arrived in Baidoa today.

During the meeting, they discussed issues related to the drought and how to help the people at the IDP camps in the city who are in dire need of humanitarian assistance.

Southwest State is one of the most affected regions in Somalia with millions fleeing from the rural areas under Al-Shabaab, who lost their livestock and crops to the drought.

UN estimates 7.8 million people were hit by the Somalia drought and warned of a looming famine that could strike the nation if the response is too late.

