Mauritius: Minister Teeluck Attends Talk Focusing On the Experience of Slavery

press release

A talk focusing on the theme 'Untold Story of Constance Couronne' was held, yesterday, at the Nelson Mandela Centre in La Tour Koenig, Pointe aux Sables.

A joint initiative of the Association Droits Humains Océan Indien (DIS-MOI) and the Nelson Mandela Centre for African Culture Trust Fund, the talk was organised in the context of the International Day for the Remembrance of the Slave Trade and its Abolition. The Minister of Arts and Cultural Heritage, Mr Avinash Teeluck, was present on the occasion.

In his address, Minister Teeluck recalled the importance of commemorating the atrocities associated with slavery. We need to remember the ill-treatment and cruelty that this system perpetuated, as well as celebrate the victims who stood against it, he stated.

Minister Teeluck further observed that this special Remembrance Day will also allow us to learn from the past and make the distinction from a system that has taken so many rights and shed so much blood with the world in which we live now. Our world today, he stressed, is essentially characterised by human values, human rights, and equal opportunities.

Speaking about the mission of the Intercontinental Slavery Museum, the Minister also reaffirmed Government's resolve to showcase to the world the dark pages of the history of slavery.

Also present, the Chairperson of the Nelson Mandela Centre, Mr Oliver Thomas, underlined that the Centre advocates for equal opportunities and justice for all.

He recalled that this special day is intended to inscribe the tragedy of the transatlantic slave trade in the memory of all peoples. The Nelson Mandela Centre, he said, recognises the achievement of our ancestors and has since 2011 tried to bring to light all aspects of slavery essential to constructing an overall dispassionate vision of this difficult circumstance by organising commemorative events such as talks, debates, cultural shows, and exhibitions.

Moreover, the Chairperson pointed out that the Centre is spearheading a research project named "Origins/Genealogy", which will provide a database to assist Mauritians in establishing their slave descent and to trace the linguistic, geographic, and cultural origins of the Mauritians of slave descent.

Mrs Gloria Provest from Australia, direct descendant of Constance Couronne who is actually in Mauritius, presented the findings on the life and times of Constance Couronne.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Mauritius Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Professor Clare Anderson of the University of Leicester, Professor of History, editor of the Journal of Colonialism and Colonial History who has studied the case of Constance Couronne, also intervened via zoom during the event.

The story of Constance Couronne

Constance Couronne was one of the youngest convicts ever sent to Australia. At the age of nine, Constance and her thirteen-year-old cousin Elizabeth Verloppe, two young Mauritian slave girls, were sentenced to transportation to New South Wales for life. They were found guilty of the attempted murder, by tea poisoning, of their dressmaker/seamstress teacher, the Widow Morel, on 11 May 1832.

The girls departed Mauritius in 1834, arriving at Sydney NSW penal colony on 09 July 1834 on board the brig 'Dart'. The girls were transported along with two male convicts Charles Cesar and Bagatta Lascar, a cargo of sugar and 12 boxes of 'segars'. Constance's story in Australia thus began with the arrival of the brig 'Dart' in 1834.