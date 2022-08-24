Mauritius: Ambassador of Mauritius to Moscow Calls On Minister Koonjoo-Shah

press release

Government Information Service, Prime Minister's Office, Level 6, New Government Centre, Port Louis, Mauritius. Email: gis@govmu.org Website: https://gis.govmu.org Mobile App: Search Gov

In a statement following the meeting, Dr Jankee highlighted that discussions with the Minister focused on the ways that the Mauritian Embassy in Moscow can assist the Gender Ministry in its endeavours as regards women empowerment, quality of life, security of children and, the use of technology to address gender issues at grassroot levels.

The Ambassador indicated that he has initiated dialogue with several Ministries in Mauritius so as to further strengthen the bilateral relationships that Mauritius and Russia share.

Furthermore, Dr Jankee underlined that he has liaised with Minister Koonjoo-Shah in order to obtain specific information to convey to the concerned Ministry and Organisations in Russia so as to establish strong collaborations with the local Ministry. "I would also like to work on fitting in the objectives of each Ministry in Mauritius into my agenda through the signing of Memorandum of Understanding and other collaborations in various fields between the two countries," he pointed out.