Uganda: Joel Ssenyonyi Has Failed to Pin Minister Butime in Death Threat Case, Says Police

Joel Ssenyonyi, the member of parliament for Nakawa West and chairperson of parliamentary Commissions, Statutory Authorities and State Enterprises (COSASE) has declined to provide information regarding a case he opened against the minister of tourism Tom Butime, police has said.

This was revealed Monday by police spokesperson Fred Enanga while giving an update on the status of investigations in a case which was reported last week.

Police spokesperson, Fred Enanga.

According to Enanga, police is actively investigating complaints by Joel Ssenyonyi in which he alleged that he received threats from minister Tom Butime because he is currently investigating the conduct of business at Uganda Airlines.

From his statement, police said that the complainant pointed out that he received numerous threats in form of anonymous calls until Friday August, 19 when he received a call from the Hon. Butime.

"He claims the minister threatened him by promising to mobilise the relatives of the Uganda Airlines CEO Jennifer Bamuturaki to come and show their disgruntlement. He alleged that he recorded the conversation but up to now he has failed to share the recorded conversation with police," Enanga told the press.

Enanga further said that the complainant Joel has not also handed his mobile phone to police which is a procedure of investigating phone threats.

He said that police takes the security of high office holders including parliamentarians very seriously and that it is prudent that the law maker hands over his mobile phone for forensic analysis.

"When we are doing cyber forensics, we establish the specific descriptions of violence that is whether the conversation was menacing, intimidating, gruesome, violent and tone of language that was used. All this comes out of the cyber analysis," he said.

The police spox however informed Ssenyonyi that they are doing all round security assessment and threat levels will help police to determine whether to enhance his security depending on the findings.