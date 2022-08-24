Uganda: Normalcy Returns As Third Unit At Isimba Power Dam Comes Back Online

Uganda Electricity Generations Company Limited(UEGCL) has announced the return to normalcy after the third unit at Isimba hydro-power dam returned online.

At 2340hrs last night, the team at Isimba HPP synchronized the third unit (Unit 1) onto the national grid. This implies that Isimba HPP has been restored to normal generation as was prior to the emergency shutdown," UEGCL announced on Tuesday morning.

Describing the situation at the power plant that is located at the border of Kamuli and Kayunga districts, the government generation company said it was "a joyous mood" in the Isimba hydro-power control room when the third unit was synchronised in "record time".

The development according to UEGCL means normalcy has been returned in less time compared to what had been anticipated.

The problem

The Isimba hydro-power dam was shut down two weeks ago following flooding of the power house that houses generators and turbines leading to power outages all over the country.

Energy Minister, Ruth Nankabirwa last week said power production would be restored at Isimba in a period of three weeks.

To this, government finalized plans to have the country import power from neighbouring Kenya.

"The Uganda Electricity Transmission Company Limited(UETCL) is undertaking measures to ensure continuity of electricity supply including importation of 60 megawatts of power from Kenya,"Nankabirwa said.

Uganda's current electricity generation capacity stands at about 1,250Megawatts but consumption stands at slightly above 650 megawatts during peak hours, creating a surplus of half of what is generated.

The amount of electricity produced in Uganda is expected to increase to over 2,000MW by end of 2022 with the addition of Karuma dam which produces 600MW, Kikagati (16MW) and Nyamagasani I (15MW) as well as other small hydro power plants .

Following the shutdown two weeks ago, government said the country would import at least 60 megawatts of power from Kenya, dispatch up 50 megawatts of power from Namanve Thermal Power Plant and 20 megawatts from Kakira Sugar Power Plant but also the optimization of the generation of the available power plants.

UETCL also undertook a plan to implement load shedding to balance power demand and supply and ensure that grid stability is achieved and sustained.