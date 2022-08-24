Uganda Airlines CEO Bamuturaki Snubs Cosase, Asks to Meet MPs Privately

Jennifer Bamuturaki, CEO of Uganda Airlines, has this morning declined to meet with the Committee on Commissions, Statutory Authorities, and State Enterprises (COSASE) on the grounds that she had airline-related obligations.

Bamuturaki requested that COSASE postpone their meetings to the second week of September in a letter that was purportedly written by her and signed by the manager of quality assurance at Uganda Airlines.

The Uganda Airlines CEO also requested that the COSASE investigation of its activities be conducted without the presence of the media. According to the chairperson of the board, media coverage of the airline is harming the airline's reputation.

Nile Post understands the that the Uganda Airlines' CEO is currently hosting the African Airlines Association Secretary General, Abderahmane Berthé, in Kampala.

According to the Uganda Airlines, the summit will focus on strategic cooperation in areas that would accelerate African air transport growth and allow the continent to play a larger role on the world stage.

COSASE chair, Joel Ssenyonyi, told reporters that the airline management was not taking the meeting seriously because they wanted it moved up the same day.

COSASE is currently investigating operations of the national airliner.

The Uganda Airlines investigation was prompted by the Auditor General's report for Fiscal Year 2020/2021, which revealed that the Uganda Airlines administration had a number of flaws.

The Uganda Airlines CEO shocked COSASE on Thursday last week when she stated that she graduated from Makerere University in 1994 with a degree in Social Works and Social Administration (SWASA) but has never received her academic transcript 28 years later.

Bamuturaki, who insists she is qualified for the top national airline position, also claims she misplaced her UCE result slip and no longer has it.