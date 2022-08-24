Uganda: Police Launches Operation to Nab EPs Ticket Defaulters All Over Country, Cars Impounded, Drivers Face Arrest

Police started an operation to arrest and impound vehicles that have pending Express Penalty Scheme tickets.

This country wide operation that started on the 22nd of August intends to recover the express penalty scheme arrears of shillings 8 billion.

During the pressing briefing on the 22nd of August, the Police Spokesperson Fred Enanga implored people who have not cleared their tickets to do so at their earliest convenience to avoid being arrested.

A police officer directs a car to stop. (Photo by Francis Isaano)

"We have started today an operation that will help to identify those who have been evading express schemes and all Ugandans should know that the operation has started today in Kampala but it will expand to other parts of the country," Enanga said.

He added that those who do not know their Express Penalty Scheme status can cross check through the Uganda Police Community Policing Mobile App that will help them know all the standards required of them and also clear their arrears in time.

Police checks driver details (Photo by Francis Isaano)

"To avoid disturbances let all those people download the Uganda Police Community Policing Mobile App so as to be availed with their status and to avoid falling victim whenever operations are ongoing".

The traffic police will continue its operations in other parts of the country since it is an obligation for traffic defaulters to respond to a traffic ticket within the stipulated time.

