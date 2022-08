Botswana's Security Systems FC has withdrew from the preliminary rounds of the TotalEnergies CAF Confederation Cup 2022-2023.

Security Systems from Botswana was due to face DR Congo's Eloi Lupopo FC in matches 21 and 22 of the competition in September.

Both matches have since been cancelled. Eloi Lupopo is automatically qualified for the second preliminary round of TotalEnergies CAF Confederation Cup.

CAF | Communication Department