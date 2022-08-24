Africa: Totalenergies CAF Interclub Season to Kick-Off On Friday, 9 September 2022

The excitement is building as the countdown continues to the start of the CAF 2022/23 interclubs competition season as the continent's top clubs prepare for what is expected to be an exciting campaign.

The 2022/23 season will kick-off on Friday, 09 September 2022 with the preliminary roundsof both the TotalEnergies CAF Champions League and Confederation Cup.

In the TotalEnergies Champions League, 58 clubs will be hoping to dethrone African champions Wydad Athletic Club of Morocco.

In the TotalEnergies Confederation Cup, a total of 50 clubs have been confirmed. They will be vying for the top honours to unseat current champions RS Berkane.

The first leg of the matches of the first preliminary round will be played on September 9-11 with the return matches scheduled to be played a week later.

Preliminary Rounds' Dates:

First Round (Home/Away): 09 - 11 Sep / 16 - 18 Sep 2022

Second Round (Home/Away): 07 - 09 Oct / 14 - 16 Oct 2022

Preliminary Rounds Full fixtures:

TotalEnergies CAF Champions League

TotalEnergies CAF Confederation Cup

CAF | Communication Department