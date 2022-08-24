Kenya: Elected Leaders Who Are Lawyers Should Be Barred From Appearing in Presidential Petition - Ahmednasir Abdullahi

24 August 2022
Capital FM (Nairobi)

Nairobi — City lawyer Ahmednasir Abdullahi wants elected leaders who are lawyers to be barred from representing clients in the presidential petition at the Supreme Court.

The Senior Counsel took to his Twitter handle to state that the Supreme Court must confront the constitutional question as to whether Governors, Senators, and MPs-Elect can engage in the practice of law contrary to the Constitution and appear for parties in the Presidential petition.

Azimio La Umoja One Kenya Presidential Candidate Raila Odinga, who is the principal petitioner, has lined up Governors-Elect James Orengo and Mutula Kilonzo Jnr alongside newly elected MPs Senators Tom Ojienda, Daniel Maanzo, Okong'o Omogeni, Otiende Amollo, and TJ Kajwang to overturn Ruto's win.

President-Elect William Ruto has retained Elgeyo Marakwet, Senator-Elect Kipchumba Murkomen, and Uasin Gishu Woman Representative Gladys Shollei as part of his legal team to defend his August 9 election.

The Martha Koome-led apex bench has until September 5 to determine whether President-Elect William Ruto won validity.

