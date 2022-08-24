Kenya: American Envoy Whitman Says Ready to Represent Kenya's Interests

Nairobi — American Ambassador to Kenya Meg Whitman says she is ready to represent the interests of Kenya.

On her twitter account, Whitman stated that she is excited to continue the great relationship that America has had with Kenya over the years.

"What I know from 40 years of business experience is always about the people, the people in your team, the people you are trying to serve and the ones you surround yourself with," she stated.

Whitman pointed out that Africa and especially Kenya is an important economy across the world.

The ambassador emphasised that she will do her best to represent the interests of the people of Kenya and the US.

"Africa is such an important continent and Kenya is one of the leading in economy and democracy in Africa which is unbelievably important worldwide," she stated.

This comes barely two months after the United States Senate finally confirmed Whitman as the Ambassador to the Republic of Kenya.

Meg was confirmed by the Foreign Relations committee on July 14, 2022 after about seven months since her nomination to the position by President Joe Biden.