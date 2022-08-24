Kenya: Requiem Mass for IEBC Returning Officer Daniel Musyoka Set for August 25

Nairobi — Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) will hold a requiem mass Thursday, to mourn Embakasi East Returning Officer the late Daniel Musyoka.

Musyoka's tortured body was recovered in Kajiado County after he was reported missing by IEBC Chairperson Wafula Chebukati few days after the August 9 General Election.

An official at the electoral body told Capital FM News that the staff among them Returning Officers will also hold a peaceful procession from Anniversary Towers, to Parliament Buildings and the Milimani Law Courts demanding justice for Musyoka.

"Majority of our staff are affected by this sad turn of events. Returning Officers are not only affected by his death, but they also fear for their lives and that of their families. We will therefore be celebrating our colleague who died in line of duty," the official said.

"We also hope that justice will be served for Musyoka and his family even as we wait for security agencies to bring to book those responsible for his death."

IEBC will also eulogize Gichugu Returning Officer Geoffrey Gitobu who collapsed and died in Nanyuki, Laikipia County

Police officers have so far ruled out murder for political expediency in Gitobu's sudden death and urged Kenyans to wait for postmortem which is set to be conducted on Wednesday.

Returning Officers are also set to file a petition at the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (ODPP) demanding protection.

IEBC Chairperson Chebukati was earlier forced to postpone several elections in various regions raising concerns that the commission's staff were being threatened, profiled and intimidated.

On Tuesday, Chebukati requested the Inspector General of Police to investigate and bring to book individuals who attacked its personnel preparing responses for the Presidential election petitions

A statement from the poll agency stated that the attack occurred last night at around 8:30pm when an organized group of goons wielding crude weapons attempted to attack IEBC personnel preparing responses to Presidential election petitions at a premise within Nairobi.

The Wafula Chebukati agency said the group was however repulsed by security.

"Today, Monday, 22nd August 2022 at around 8:30pm an organized group of goons wielding crude weapons attempted to attack IEBC personnel preparing responses to Presidential election petitions at a premise within Nairobi. However, they were repulsed by Security," IEBC tweeted.

The Supreme Court received 9 Presidential Petitions by close of business on Monday which marked the deadline for filing.