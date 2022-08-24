Kenya: Mutua Proud to Have Been Recognized as Best Governor in Africa as He Exits Office

Nairobi — Outgoing Governors whose second term has ended have started to bid their people farewell as they exit office, ahead of tomorrow's swearing in ceremony for newly elected Governors.

Outgoing Machakos Governor Alfred Mutua through a video posted in his Twitter account on Wednesday took time to appreciate the people of Machakos for according him the opportunity to serve them for two terms.

Mutua also said that his proud moment during his tenure was being recognized as the best Governor in the country as well as in Africa.

Mutua was crowned as the best governor in the continent in December 2021, by a Nigerian-based media company, My Media Africa, that ranks African leaders based on various achievements in leadership.

The award curators said they were impressed by the governor's work on how he has kept Machakos Town clean.

Prior to this recogntion, Mutua had previously been ranked as the best performing governor in Kenya, following a survey conducted by a London-based advisory firm All Africa Advisors.

Mutua was placed ahead of his colleagues with 460 points, followed closely by outgoing Kakamega Governor Wycliffe Oparanya with 440 points.

"I thank the people of Machakos for giving me an opportunity to serve, and I want to thank God for enabling me to be recognized as the best Governor in the country and in the continent. God bless you all," Mutua stated.

His Kilifi counterpart Amason Kingi on Monday hosted a luncheon with his staff at his office in Kilifi town.

Kingi boasted of having laid a firm foundation for development, transformation of livelihoods, service delivery to Wananchi and creating a conducive environment for doing business.

"Today, we leave office knowing that we delivered on our mandate and fulfilled the promises we made to the Kilifi electorate during the 2013 and 2017 general elections. Mungu Ibariki Kilifi County," stated Kingi.

Other outgoing Governors include Ali Roba (Mandera), Kivutha Kibwana (Makueni), Okoth Obado (Migori), Cyprian Awiti (Homa Bay), James Ongwae (Kisii) and Hassan Joho (Mombasa) among others.