Kenya: Odinga to Campaign for Abdulswamud in Mombasa as Gachagua Tours Rongai

24 August 2022
Capital FM (Nairobi)

Nairobi — Azimio La Umoja - One Kenya Presidential Candidate Raila Odinga is expected in the coastal city of Mombasa where he is set to lead campaigns for the coalition's Mombasa Gubernatorial race Abdulswamud Nassir.

Odinga who will accompanied by the Wiper Leader Kalonzo Musyoka are slated to meet grassroot leaders and thereafter conduct a meet the people tour.

The mini poll which will be held in eight electoral zones is set for Monday

Deputy President-Elect Rigathi Gachagua and Nakuru Governor-Elect Susan Kihiki are in the meantime expected to lead campaigns for UDA candidate in Rongai Constituency where Kanu's Raymond Moi is looking to retain the seat for the third time.

"After successfully liberating the people of Mt Kenya from enslavement by one family, the Mt Kenya heroes head to Rongai constituency, Nakuru county to help in liberating the people of Rongai from enslavement by another family," Gachagua stated on his twitter.

Kakamega Senator Elect Boni Khalwale is leading Kenya Kwanza campaigns for Cleophas Malala who is among candidates seeking to replace outgoing Governor Wyclifee Oparanya.

Campaigns are slated to end on Friday evening in accordance with IEBC regulations which stipulate that all political activities in electoral areas cease

Read the original article on Capital FM.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X