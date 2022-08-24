Kenya/Rwanda: Police FC Set for Two-Week Rwanda Tour Ahead of FKF PL Season

Nairobi — FKF Premier League side Kenya Police FC will travel for a two-week training camp in Rwanda on Wednesday night where they are scheduled to play a series of friendly matches.

They will start off on Saturday with a game against top tier side Rayon Sport and are also scheduled to face AS Kigali and Rwanda Police.

Team Manager George Maelo says the two-week camp will be vital for the team as they prepare for the new campaign where they hope to battle for the league title.

"We have managed to secure our first friendly match against rayon but we have also planned to play AS Kigali and also Rwanda Police. It will be a very good period for us to measure ourselves up against tougher opposition and this will show us where we are as a team," Maelo told Capital Sports.

The club is looking to challenge for the FKF Premier League this season and Maelo says playing against top sides in the region will help them prepare for the tougher challenge back home.

Last season, they failed to finish within the top eight despite huge investments in the squad at the start of the campaign.

They have equally invested this season with several new players among them Reagan Otieno and Baraka Badi from KCB as well as Patillah omotto from Kariobangi Sharks and striker David Okoth from Kakamega Homeboyz.

"We have recruited very well and as a team we believe we will do well this season. Playing such friendly matches will help us also to achieve synergy with the new players as well. So far in pre-season we have done well and these two weeks will be vital to help us polish up," he added.

The team will meanwhile travel without their head coach Sammy 'Pamzo' Omollo who is recovering after undergoing a back procedure and they will be handled by his assistant Musa Otieno.

Maelo says Omollo might join them midway through once he gets clearance from his doctors.