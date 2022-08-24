Somalia: OPM PS Zubeyr Meets With Islamic Cooperation Youth Forum (ICYF)

MOGADISHU, Somalia - The Permanent Secretary of the PM's Office Mohamed Abukar Zubeyr received a delegation from the Islamic Cooperation Youth Forum (ICYF).

The meeting focused on how to strengthen the cooperation between the two sides and participate in the development of the youth and raise their awareness.

The meeting was accompanied by the secretary Hakeem Adnan, who is the Prime Minister's High Commissioner for Reform and Development of Social Affairs.

Officials who spoke at the meeting promised that they will contribute to the development and support of Somali youth in the fields of training and diplomacy.