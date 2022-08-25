South Africa: SA Largely Ignores Union Calls for Mass Stayaway - But Concerns 'Fair and Factual', Admits Government

Kimberly Mutandiro/GroundUp
Masibonge Makhanya is a community health worker from KwaMbungulu in KwaZulu-Natal. He says he works in a rural community and earns a low salary though his contract is renewed yearly. He wants a housing allowance and medical aid.
24 August 2022
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Daily Maverick Reporters

Calls by South Africa's two largest trade union federations for workers to shut down the economy on Wednesday seemed to go largely unheeded. Marches in major cities to protest against the cost of living crisis drew a maximum of a few thousand participants in each. While accepting that the unions' concerns are 'fair and factual', presidency representative Mondli Gungubele suggested that there was little that government could do.

On a day when unions called for a mass stayaway from work to protest against the cost of living crisis, new figures from Stats SA revealed that consumer inflation has hit its highest point since 2009.

The major contributors: the spike in the cost of food, electricity and fuel.

Wednesday's announcement in this regard was not news to the protesters who took to South Africa's streets to demand government intervention in the growing unaffordability of basic goods and services. Daily Maverick spoke to frustrated strikers throughout the day who said they were under severe financial pressure and were struggling to afford transportation costs, food and electricity.

Few South Africans will have been unscathed by the present crisis. But even after taking up this vital and popular cause, union federations Cosatu and Saftu...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X