Nigeria: Alleged N25billion Fraud - EFCC Grills NDDC's Account Director Over Corruption

24 August 2022
Premium Times (Abuja)
By Kunle Sanni

The NDDC director, who arrived at the EFCC office in Abuja in the early hours of Wednesday, was still being interrogated as of press time.

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has detained the Director, Finance and Account of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), Eno Otu, over corruption allegations.

According to sources at the EFCC, Mr Otu is currently being grilled by operatives of the in relation to a case of alleged diversion of over N25 billion tax remittances.

A source disclosed that the arrest was part of a larger investigation of the forensic audit report of the NDDC.

The spokesperson for the commission, Wilson Uwujaren, could not be reached for confirmation.

He did not answer phone calls and text messages sent to his known phone number.

The EFCC had in May of this year detained a former Managing Director of the NDDC, Nsima Ekere, over corruption allegations.

Sources with direct knowledge of the case told PREMIUM TIMES that Mr Ekere, who served as the managing director and chief executive officer of the NDDC between 2017 and 2018, is being investigated over allegations of contract inflation and award of fictitious contracts during his time in office.

Mr Ekere, who allegedly committed the offences starting from 2017, according to sources, allegedly laundered funds from NDDC accounts through contractors to buy choice properties in Lagos.

