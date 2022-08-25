Sudan: OCHA - 'Humanitarian Needs Are At an All-Time High in Sudan'

22 August 2022
Dabanga (Amsterdam)

Khartoum — Today marks this year's World Humanitarian Day, an occasion which highlights the commemoration and celebration of humanitarian aid workers across the world. The acting Humanitarian Coordinator for Sudan's UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) Eddie Rowe issued a statement yesterday, underlining the pivotal work by aid workers in Sudan.

Rowe stated that "humanitarian needs are at an all-time high in Sudan". Adding that, "14.3 million need assistance" and are burdened by "conflicts, political and economic crisis, increased insecurity, protracted internal displacement, food insecurity, dry spells, floods, and disease outbreaks".

The UN official marked the day by commemorating the deaths of two aid workers in Sudan, who were killed, along with seven others who were injured during attacks in West Darfur's Jebel Moon earlier this year.

The Humanitarian Coordinator went on to add that during his visits across Sudan he "met many hard-working humanitarians, most of them Sudanese, working to support their fellow Sudanese". He praised the courage and "determination to provide relief for those who are in need", saying that they were "an inspiration for us all and role models for humanity".

X