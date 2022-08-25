Sudan: Death Toll From Sudan Floods Rises to 89, Saudi Arabia and USA Send Aid

Khartoum / El Managil — Sudan's National Civil Defence Council announced that the number of deaths resulting from torrential rains and flooding over the past month has risen to 89 and that 50,000 homes across the country have either been completely or partially destroyed.

Heavy rainfall resumed again in El Gezira, but also across northern Sudan, with more than 85 millimetres of rain falling in Dongola on Tuesday.

Some of those affected in El Gezira told Radio Dabanga that the flooding of roads connecting the state capital Wad Madani and El Managil is hampering the delivery of aid to the region.

More than 10,000 farmers owning agricultural land containing cotton, beans and sorghum have been impacted by rainwater, particularly those from El Managil and the surrounding villages, they said.

The UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) in Sudan reported on Sunday that around 25,000 to 30,000 people in El Managil have been affected by floods. Both the Sudanese army and the Rapid Support Forces (RSF), as well as Qatar, have since sent humanitarian aid and deployed forces to El Gezira.

As of Tuesday, OCHA reported that more than 156,000 people across the whole of Sudan have been affected by the past month of flooding and more than 12,500 homes have been completely destroyed. Another 21,400 houses are damaged.

In an updated report today, OCHA confirms that the flood waters in restrict the movement of commercial and humanitarian supplies. The authorities of El Gezira and communities are doing maintenance work on the road to facilitate the movement of people.

The UN agency also states that some of its humanitarian partners "reported delays for travel permits, with additional requirements to provide details, including exact location and date of assessments and the delivery of assistance. This new travel requirement delayed the planned movement of partners from Khartoum to the states and hampers response".

Saudi-American aid

According to Sudan's official news agency (SUNA), the Saudi King, Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, directed his Humanitarian Aid and Relief Centre on Monday to implement an "air bridge" enabling food, shelter and aid to enter areas affected by the flooding and torrential rainfall.

On Tuesday, the first two Saudi planes loaded with 100 tons of food and shelter equipment landed in Sudan. The US Embassy in Khartoum also affirmed its readiness to help those affected by the floods.

In a Facebook post on Tuesday, the embassy expressed its sorrow for the loss of life, damage to property, and to the more than 146,000 Sudanese people affected by flooding since May. It added that it is working with both the international community and the United Nations to provide direct assistance to the Sudanese people through the US Agency for International Development (USAID).

Resistance Committees

The Khartoum Resistance Committees Coordination also announced its intention to support those affected by torrential rains and floods in a statement today.

They had previously called for a general strike to be held today, to protest against Sudan's ruling junta, but postponed the civil disobedience action to be able to organise help for those affected by the floods. The strike previously announced also needed more organisation, alignment and coordination, the committees said.