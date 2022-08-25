Kenya: IEBC Presents Statutory Forms Used in the Presidential Election Ahead of Status Conference

Nairobi — The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) on Wednesday presented all the statutory forms in the August 9 presidential election at the Supreme Court ahead of a scheduled status conference.

The electoral body submitted certified forms 34A, 34B, 34C and 3D both physical and electronic files which were used to declare the presidential results.

Speaking shortly after the files were received at the Supreme Court registry, IEBC Commissioner Moya Bolu said the Commission is confident that the election they conducted was free, fair, verifiable and free from manipulation.

“The commission is ready to submit any information that the court would require. We are very satisfied. Election is a very regulated process and we followed election laws to the letter, and we are very confident that there was no violation of any procedure but that is why we have courts so it is up to the court to determine,” Molu said.

The forms are expected to be used as evidence in the presidential petition challenging Deputy President William Ruto’s win as President Elect in the just concluded August 9 general election.

The commission is also expected to file its responses to allegations made by petitioners by Saturday.

The Supreme Court had received nine Presidential Petitions by close of business on Monday.

Azimio la Umoja One Kenya Presidential Candidate Raila Odinga who is the main petitioner accused IEBC Chair Wafula Chebukati of usurping the role and functions of the commission by declaring results from the 27 constituencies that had not been tallied or verified by the commission.

The Azimio coalition wants both a re-run and a re-tallying of the August 9th Presidential Election.

The petition largely placed the IEBC chairman Wafula Chebukati at the centre of the dispute.

The Azimio petition indicates that Chebukati failed to tally around 140,000 votes.

As a result, Ruto “did not meet the constitutional threshold of 50% plus 1 of the valid votes cast” – a requirement for him to be declared the winner.

Apart from Odinga, other petitioners include John Njoroge Kamau, Daniel Kariuki Ngari, Juliah Nyokabi, Khalef Khalifa, Okiya Omtatah, Youth Advocacy Africa and Reuben Kigame.

Kigame, a gospel musician cum politician was also in the race to succeed President Uhuru Kenyatta before the electoral body locked him out of the race.

He argued that IEBC put in place unreasonable deadlines for presidential aspirants in order to be cleared to run, thereby locking out some aspirants.

On the other hand, Chama Cha Kazi Party leader Moses Kuria also moved to the Supreme Court to dismiss Azimio La Umoja One Kenya Coalition Presidential Candidate Raila Odinga ’s petition seeking to nullify President-elect William Ruto’s win.

In his suit papers, the former Gatundu South MP cited the violence that was witnessed during last Monday’s declaration at the Bomas of Kenya as his main reason.