Kenya: Nyeri IEBC Clerk Charged With Issuing Voter With Excess Ballot Papers in August Poll

Nyeri — An Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) official attached to Kieni constituency in Nyeri county was Wednesday charged before a Nyeri court with contravening the Election Act by issuing a voter with excess ballot papers during the August 9 general election.

Pamela Wangui who was working as a clerk at Kihuhiro primary school polling station appeared before Nyeri Senior Principal Magistrate James Macharia where she was accused of breaching her official duties by giving John Maina a voter, five stamped presidential ballot papers and extra parliamentary ballot papers to vote.

Maina, who also appeared at the court alongside the IEBC clerk, faced a count of being in possession of stamped ballot papers at the polling booth, without authority.

The court heard that the duo were arrested after the presiding officer raised an alarm after noticing that there was a voter who overstayed at the polling booth.

They were arrested and taken to Endarasha police station where they were released on a police cash bail of Sh15,000.

Lawyer Loise Wamaitha representing the suspects requested the court to release them on a reasonable cash bail.

"The suspects are not flight risks since they reside in Endarasha ward where they allegedly committed the offence," she said.

They were released on a cash bail of Sh100,000 each.

The case is set to resume on September 12.