Sierra Leone: Kei Kamara Dedicates Goal Recorder to Bruce Myhre

After reaching another Major League Soccer (MLS) milestone, former Sierra Leone international, Kei Kamara, has dedicated his recent success to Bruce Myhre, former Claremont-Mudd-Scripps Head Coach, who coached him at the Manhattan Beach Soccer Club.

The CF Montreal striker over the weekend moved as the sole ownership of third place in the MLS all-time goal scoring chart, booking tally No. 135 and passing Jeff Cunningham in the process.

The 37-year-old broke their deadlock in the 26th minute of Saturday night's 4-0 win over the New England Revolution at Stade Saputo as he latched onto Romell Quioto's low cross to help CFM stay at second place in the Eastern Conference table after Week 26.

After another record-breaking moment, Kei Kamara took to Twitter and celebrated the man that beloved and supported his football journey.

He said: "The 1st man that believed in me & gave me a chance to play on a soccer team at age 16 (yes 16yrs old).Like I said before, these records are not for me, but for the people that believes in me so last night's celebration was for you Bruce Mhyre."

Myhre served as the Claremont-Mudd-Scripps Head Coach for seven years from 1986-1993. Myhre led the Stags to two first place finishes in conference.

He was an assistant coach for one season at El Camino College. He has also coached at Palos Verdes High School for over fifteen seasons. Myhre has won two CIF state titles, Two Pioneer League championships, and two Bay League Championships. He was the CIF Coach of the year in back-to-back seasons and Daily Breeze Coach of the Year in the 2005/06 and 2006-07 season. Myhre has also coached at Peninsula High School and Rolling Hills Prep School. Myhre has also coached at multiple club soccer programs in the area from the Upland Celtics, LA Galaxy South Bay, South Bay Soccer Club, Coastal Quest Soccer Club, Manhattan Beach Soccer Club, Fram Soccer Club, and Palos Verdes Soccer Club. At Manhattan Beach Soccer Club, Myhre coached current professional soccer player Kei Kamara.

Myhre was a four-year standout player at Cal Lutheran University from 1979-1983. Myhre was the team MVP and all-conference in his four years at Cal Lutheran. He was also named a NSCAA Far West All-American in his sophomore, junior, and senior seasons.

After his collegiate career ended, Mhyre played one season professionally for the Conejo Aztecs.