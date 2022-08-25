Kenya: Odinga Wants Chebukati Out of Mombasa, Kakamega By-Elections

Mombasa — Azimio La Umoja - One Kenya presidential candidate Raila Odinga has called on the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) Chairman Wafula Chebukati to disqualify himself from the Kakamega and Mombasa gubernatorial elections.

Speaking while campaigning for the Mombasa gubernatorial candidate in next Monday's by election Abdulswamud Nassir, Odinga stated that the polls should be conducted under leadership of vice chairperson Juliana Cherera.

"I am neither sad nor afraid. I know and I am sure that the truth will come out .What we have seen together with mama Martha Karua was wrong," he stated. "We are saying these elections will be conducted under the IEBC vice chairperson."

Governor elections in Mombasa and Kakamega have been scheduled for Monday next week after being postponed twice.

The elections will also be held in four constituencies and two wards.

Odinga stated that Chebukati is now a suspect by virtue of the petitions filed in court to challenge the outcome of the August 9 general election.

The ODM leader on Monday filed a petition challenging the election of William Ruto as President-elect.

He claims Chebukati presided over an illegal activity by declaring the Deputy President winner of the contest based on falsified election results.