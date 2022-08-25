South Africa: Health Squared Medical Aid Collapses - South African News Briefs - August 25, 2022

Cape Town —

Health Squared Collapse - Council For Medical Schemes Steps In

The Council for Medical Schemes is urgently looking for new schemes for around 38,000 Health Squared members after the medical scheme filed for voluntary liquidation. Members will need a new medical scheme by September 1, 2022 Eye Witness News reports. The regulator says it is engaging with seven other medical schemes about migrating current Health Squared members.

Price of Potatoes May Hit the Roof Again

Major European exporters of frozen potatoes - Germany, Netherlands and Belgium have been hit with heavy import duties by the South African International Trade Administration Commission. Germany (181%), Netherlands 104%) and Belgium (23%). This move is largely to protect the domestic market and local suppliers. However the move could mean that the major players will find other markets. The market has seen the dumping of frozen potatoes that are relatively cheaper to what local producers are supplying and this is stifling fair competition, Eye Witness News reports.

Electronic Driver's Licence - eDL- On the Cards

Plans are afoot by the transport department to introduce a digital driver's licence within the next three years, the government needs to ensure the system is 100% tamper proof and that people's data would be secure. Transport Minister, Fikile Mbalula, said the electronic driver licence (eDL) is expected to be launched during the 2024/24 financial year.