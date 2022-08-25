Kenya: You're Out of Order, IEBC Tells Odinga After Urging Chebukati to Keep Off Mini Polls

Nairobi — The electoral commission, IEBC says Azimio Presidential candidate Raila Odinga is out of order in urging its Chairman Wafula Chebukati to keep off Mombasa and Kakamega by-elections.

IEBC issued a statement soon after Odinga said Chebukati was not competent to preside over by-elections in the two counties where they were postponed over ballots mix-up.

"The Commission wishes to inform the public that the statements made today by Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga with regard to the role of the Chairman in the two Gubernatorial elections scheduled for Monday 29th August 2022 are misleading," IEBC tweeted.

Odinga is at loggerheads with Chebukati whom he accuses of bungling the August 9 presidential election in which he declared Deputy President William Ruto winner.

Odinga insists he was robbed of his victory and has since filed a petition at the Supreme Court where eight other cases were filed seeking to nullify Ruto's win.

IEBC however, insists the election was free and fair and has already instructed lawyers to file responses in court after delivering all requisite forms 34A's and B's used in the election.