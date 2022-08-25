Uganda: Bamuturaki Was Stealing From Uganda Airline Before Becoming CEO - Ex-Boss

Bamuturaki was stealing from Uganda Airline before becoming CEO- Ex-Boss

The Former Chief Executive Office of Uganda Airlines, Cornwell Muleya has accused his successor Jennifer Bamuturaki of "stealing" from the Airline.

Muleya while appearing before the Commissions, Statutory Authorities, and State Enterprises (COSASE) said that in her previous role as the Director for Commercial, Bamuturaki caused the airline losses through inflating bills and over-invoicing.

He argued that his sacking from the airline was also motivated by such acts as people loyal to Bamuturaki wanting to circumvent the procurement process and recruitment process at the airline.

ADVERTISEMENT

He also blamed Bamuturaki for engaging in the practice of over-invoicing, which is likely to bring the company down.

Muleya began his appearance before COSASE by presenting documents related to the circumstances surrounding his termination from the Company.

ADVERTISEMENT

He revealed to the Committee, with evidence, how the then-Director of Commercial Jenifer Bamuturaki was working against the airline's growth.

The former CEO cited a case in which Bamuturaki overbilled Abbavater Company for US404,000$ (Shs1.5b) when the actual amount contracted was US172,000$ (655m), resulting in a surplus of USD232,000$ (884m).

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Uganda Transport By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

He told legislators how the Lead Marketing Agency Abavata misappropriated money meant for the media despite the Airline clearing them with the outstanding payment.

Earlier, the committee had discovered that prior to her elevation as CEO, Ms Bamuturaki connived with then acting CEO, Mr Ephraim Kalyebara Bagenda, to give Abbavater Group Limited the Airline branding deal of Shs 2billion without a competitive bidding process.

The former CEO also told the Committee about a robbery that occurred at one of the airline's stations, only to discover that it was stage managed by the Company's Procurement manager.

Muleya also revealed how $1 million US dollars were discovered from Airline employees involved in issuing void tickets.

Why Uganda Airlines is losing money

Muleya also explained why the company has been losing money for the last three years to the Committee.

The legislators were shocked to learn that the former CEO, Cornwell Muleya, was earning Shs 126 million per month, down from 74 million shillings when he was hired by the airline. He defended that in front of the Committee.

When asked how the young airline can thrive, Muleya said that it will only be possible if political interference is avoided, all stakeholders support the airline, the right people are recruited, and management develops a strategy to keep the airline from limping.