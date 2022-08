A high-level delegation led by Somali PM Hamza Abdi Barre reached Beledweyne, the regional capital of Hiran on Thursday morning.

The PM was received at the airport by HirShabelle state president Ali Gudlawe and other officials and has been escorted to Hiran admin HQ, where he will hold meetings

The aid of the PM's trip is to see with his own eyes the impact of the current drought on the people and the war on Al-Shabaab.