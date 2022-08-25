Somalia: Somali PM Heads to Beledweyne On His First Domestic Trip

The Prime Minister of Somalia, Hamza Abdi Barre, is scheduled to leave today for Baledweyne, the capital of the Hiran region, the first trip since he was appointed.

Hamza is expected to fly from Aden Adde Airport in Mogadishu in the next few hours, while arrangements are being made for his reception in Baledweyne.

The PM will be accompanied by Ministers of his Government and members of both Houses of Parliament.

Baledweyne was visited by the top leaders of Hirshabelle and officials from the Somali government, including the Minister of Defense, the SNA boss, and other officials.

General security in Baladweyne, the capital of the Hiraan region, has been tightened today, where the Prime Minister and his delegation are expected to arrive soon.