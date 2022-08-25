Somalia: Somali PM Heads to Beledweyne On His First Domestic Trip

25 August 2022
Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

The Prime Minister of Somalia, Hamza Abdi Barre, is scheduled to leave today for Baledweyne, the capital of the Hiran region, the first trip since he was appointed.

Hamza is expected to fly from Aden Adde Airport in Mogadishu in the next few hours, while arrangements are being made for his reception in Baledweyne.

The PM will be accompanied by Ministers of his Government and members of both Houses of Parliament.

Baledweyne was visited by the top leaders of Hirshabelle and officials from the Somali government, including the Minister of Defense, the SNA boss, and other officials.

General security in Baladweyne, the capital of the Hiraan region, has been tightened today, where the Prime Minister and his delegation are expected to arrive soon.

Read the original article on Shabelle.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Shabelle Media Network. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X