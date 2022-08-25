Togo: The newcomers display their ambitions

At the invitation of his Gabonese counterpart, the Togolese President, Faure Gnassingbé was received last Friday in Libreville where, with Ali Ondimba Bongo, a joint audience was granted to the Secretary General of the Commonwealth, Patricia Scotland.

The friendship and working visit made by the Head of State focused on bilateral cooperation and the development of the continent in economic, social and security terms.

"Since last year, we have decided to revitalize cooperation between our two countries. We have identified a number of areas that can be mutually beneficial for our economies," said President Faure Gnassingbé during this trip. .

In this dynamic, a meeting of the Joint Grand Commission on subjects of common interest is in sight.

Representing the last two members of the Commonwealth, later in the same day, Faure Gnassingbé and Ali Bongo had an interview with the secretary general of the organization, Patricia Scotland.

With the latter, the presidents reviewed the opportunity offered to them since June 25, 2022 (date of their joining), this organization which mainly brings together former British colonies.

"We were impressed by the range of opportunities that the Commonwealth offers to its members. Togo and Gabon are the newest members. But, we will distinguish ourselves by our dynamism to seize all the opportunities following the last summit of the organization in Kigali," shared Faure Gnassingbé.

For his part, the Gabonese president declared, "We think that our States can take advantage of the diversification of our partnerships", hammering home that Gabon and Togo are not leaving the Francophonie for all that.