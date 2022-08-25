Uganda: MTN Uganda to Connect Network Sites to Hydro-Electric Grid

MTN Uganda is embracing renewable energy with the connection of all its network sites to the hydroelectric grid.

The company has partnered with Ubuntu Towers Uganda and American Tower Company (ATC) to connect 250 network sites countrywide to the hydroelectric grid this year in a bid to minimize the use of fossil fuel in its operations and help achieve net zero emissions by 2040.

This is in line with its environmental, social, and governance principles premised on the belief that the company's growth and success should not come at the expense of the planet. MTN Uganda has approximately 3,000 network sites countrywide.

MTN Uganda's Acting Chief Executive Officer, Andrew Bugembe said MTN Uganda has set a science-based target to achieve a 47% average reduction in absolute emissions which stands for tonnes of carbon dioxide equivalent for scopes 1, 2, and 3 by 2030.

Scope 1 covers direct emissions from owned or controlled sources while scope 2 covers indirect emissions from the generation of purchased electricity, steam, heating, and cooling consumed by the reporting company. Scope 3 includes all other indirect emissions in a company's value chain.

"Climate change is one of the greatest threats to humanity in recent times and MTN Uganda has a big part to play in fighting this global crisis," Bugembe said.

Bugembe said MTN Uganda's bold step provides the best opportunity to implement its vision of creating shared value for all the stakeholders through responsible economic, environmental, and social practices.

He said added that the company's current and future investment in infrastructure modernizations has also emphasized enhancing efficiency and aligning with the ESG goals on environmental sustainability.

According to the UN, the earth expects to record a sharp increase in temperatures past a key danger point unless greenhouse gas emissions fall faster than countries agreed.

In the 2015 Paris Agreement, countries committed to limiting the global average temperature rise to below 2°C above pre-industrial levels, and to aim for 1.5°C.

MTN Uganda has also initiated various projects to promote sustainable growth and development including a 50 hectares of forest restoration in Ogera Hills Central Forest Reserve in Serere district and a 20 hectares forest restoration in Kyewaga Central Forest Reserve in Entebbe among others.

MTN Uganda has also partnered with Fenix International to develop an ultra-affordable Pay As You Go energy solution to deliver safe lighting, phone charging, and more to those living off-grid across the country.