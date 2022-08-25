Kenya: Kioni Claims There Was Massive Voter Rigging in Mt Kenya During Aug Poll

Nairobi — Jubilee Secretary General Jeremiah Kioni now claims that there was massive voter rigging in the Mt Kenya region during the recently concluded general election.

Speaking during a press conference on Wednesday, Kioni stated that the Jubilee party had evidence of massive stealing during the exercise and "attempts to make it look that Azimio La Umoja - One Kenya presidential candidate Raila Odinga had not been accepted in the Mount Kenya region."

He claimed that in some instances where the presiding officer from the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) would choose a candidate of his choice for voters who were unable to read or write.

'In others, some women would go in and say I don't know how to read and write. Please choose for me. And the PO would not even dare call in an agent and would go on to quickly tick the name of the candidate that he preferred," he explained.

'It is within our region that we now got a new phenomenon of people going into the polling station and taking photographs of their ballot paper. I personally my RO that we have photographs being taken in this constituency across and he said that he was going to check on it."

He alleged that in some polling stations some voters were taking photos of their ballot papers because they were being paid to do so.

"Why were the voters taking pictures of the ballot paper? It is because there was a salary, a payment to be given to those voters after they did this. I don't believe that there really was an election in this area," he stated.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Kenya Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

His sentiments came even as the IEBC presented all the statutory forms in the August 9 presidential election at the Supreme Court ahead of a scheduled status conference.

The electoral body submitted forms 34A, 34B and 34C, which were used to declare the winner of the elections.

The forms are expected to be used as evidence in the case challenging President William Ruto's win.

Nine presidential petitions were lodged at the Supreme Court on Monday with eight of them seeking to overturn Ruto's victory.

Ruto was declared the winner of the August 9 general election after sailing past the '50 per cent plus one' constitutional threshold that requires a winner in a presidential election to garner 50 per cent of votes cast and an additional vote to avoid a runoff.

The United Democratic Alliance (UDA) candidate garnered 7,176,141 (50.49 per cent) votes beating his closest challenger, Azimio's Raila Odinga, who managed 6,942,930 votes (48.85 percent).

Ruto's victory has however, been challenged at the Apex Court by Odinga and eight other petitioners who want the election nullified and a fresh election conducted in accordance with the law and Electoral Act.