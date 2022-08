Uganda: Tayebwa Cautions MPs Against Making Public Statements On Uganda Airlines Probe

The Deputy Speaker, Thomas Tayebwa has cautioned Members of Parliament against making public statements on matters not adopted by the House.

Tayebwa sounded the caution while chairing Tuesday's plenary.

The Deputy Speaker was reacting to the conduct of some MPs whom he said have been making comments about the ongoing probe on the operations of Uganda Airlines.

The Committee on Commissions, Statutory Authorities and State Enterprises (COSASE) is currently scrutinising the Auditor General's report for the Financial Year 2020/2021 on the operations of the national carrier.

However, the spotlight has been on the company's Chief Executive Officer, Jenifer Bamutaraki, with the committee focusing on her academic qualifications.

The focus followed Bamuturaki's confession that she did not possess her undergraduate transcript, 28 years after she reportedly graduated from Makerere University.

The COSASE investigation into the national carrier has generated public interest and enjoyed wide media coverage with some legislators accused of making public statements against the method of work by the committee.

Tayebwa said that such MPs' comments about committees bring into disrepute the image of Parliament.

He guided that on occasions where MPs have any issue with the conduct of the business in the house, they can address them to the parliamentary leadership instead of making public utterances.

"If you have an issue with the conduct of the committee, this House has leadership. I want to caution those interfering with how we are doing our work, calling and threatening the committees. We shall not allow anything to interfere with our work," Tayebwa said.

"I argue you colleagues to protect the image of this Parliament and next time please do not force us to invoke the rules of procedure. Colleagues, even when you are in the committees, conduct business in a manner that protects the image of Parliament," he added.

Bubulo East County legislator, John Musila, who had been quoted as accusing COSASE of corruption, rose to apologise to the house after the Deputy Speaker had guided on the need for MPs to protect the image of the august house.

Musila insisted that his statements were misrepresented in the process of translating his submissions from the vernacular (Luganda) into English.

Ndorwa East MP, Wilfred Niwagaba also told his colleagues to always examine the provisions of rule 216 (2) of the rules of procedure before going out to divulge details of evidence and documents that is adduced before the committees of Parliament.

"It is important that when the matter is still under investigation, I would implore members to try and avoid going to the media," said Niwagaba, also the Shadow Attorney General.