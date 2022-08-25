Nigeria: Abia Confirms Nine Cases of Monkeypox

25 August 2022
Premium Times (Abuja)

The World Health Organisation has declared monkeypox a global emergency.

Abia State, South-east Nigeria, has recorded nine cases of Monkeypox infection.

The state's epidemiologist, Peace Nwogwugwu, made the known on Wednesday in Umuahia.

She spoke at a one-day sensitisation workshop organised by the Nigeria Association of Women Journalists (NAWOJ) in collaboration with Abia Ministry of Health.

"Currently, 40 suspected cases have been investigated and nine confirmed in five local government areas of the state," said Mrs Nwogwugwu, a medical doctor.

"Umuahia North, Umuahia South, Ikwuano and Umunneochi local government areas had two cases each, while Aba North had one case.

"Government has ensured that all necessary outbreak response activities have been activated.

"This is to quickly contain the outbreak within the shortest period," Mrs Nwogwugwu added.

The Chairperson of NAWOJ Caretaker Committee in Abia State, Oluchi Ikechukwu-Odionyenfe, in her remarks, said the workshop was organised so that NAWOJ members could join in the fight against monkeypox.

The Chairperson of the Nigeria Union of Journalists in Abia State, Victor Ndukwe, also addressed the workshop, saying it was a bold step to prevent misinterpretation of the disease.

Mr Ndukwe commended the organisers and urged relevant agencies to increase public education about the disease in the rural areas.

