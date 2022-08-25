Kenya Power Appoints Aaron Ringera as Non-Executive Director

Nairobi — The Kenya Power and Lighting Company PLC (KPLC) has appointed retired Justice Aaron Ringera as its non-executive director.

In a statement released on Wednesday, August 24, the company's acting secretary said the appointment is in accordance with the Company's Memorandum and Articles of Association.

Justice (Rtd) Ringera is one of the country's foremost legal minds with a career spanning over 46 years, mainly in public service. He is a Judge Emeritus of the Court of Appeal of Kenya, the East African Court of Justice (Appellate Division) and the High Court of Kenya.

He has served as the Solicitor-General of Kenya as well as the Director and Chief Executive Officer of both the Kenya Anti-Corruption Authority (KACA) and the Kenya Anti-Corruption Commission (KACC).

He has also served in and chaired College and Polytechnic Boards and Councils, worked as a lecturer at the University of Nairobi, and practised law in a private capacity.

He holds Master's (LL.M) and Bachelor's (LL.B) degrees in law from the University of Nairobi.

He also holds a Diploma in Comparative and International Law of Human Rights from the International Institute of Comparative and International Law of Human Rights, Strasbourg, France, and a Certificate of Study from The Hague Academy of International Law.

Justice Ringera has served in various Presidential and Ministerial Taskforces and Committees.

He was a member of the Taskforce on the Review of Power Purchase Agreements as well as the Steering Committee on the Implementation of the Report of the Presidential Taskforce on Review of Power Purchase Agreements.