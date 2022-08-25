Kenya: Sakaja Takes Oath as Nairobi Governor

Nairobi — Johnson Arthur Sakaja has taken oath of office as the new Nairobi Governor, effectively taking over from Anne Kananu who succeeded Mike Sonko when he was in December 2020.

Sakaja took oath of office at the Kenyatta International Convention Centre (KICC), Nairobi at a ceremony attended by President-Elect William Ruto.

All the 45 Governors-Elect took oath of office on Thursday, ten days since their election on August 9, 2022 while elections in Kakamega and Mombasa were postponed to Monday over a ballot papers mix-up.

The ceremonies were held between 10 am and 2 pm and second-term governors like Kisumu’s Ayang Nyongo and Nyeri’s Mutahi Wahiga exuded confidence in improving service delivery.

There were no such ceremonies in Mombasa and Kakamega counties after the IEBC moved governor elections to Monday.