Kenya: Simba Arati Sworn in as Kisii Governor

Kisii — Simba Arati took oath as the second Governor of Kisii County on Thursday, effectively taking over from James Ongwae.

Arati won the seat on an Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party.

He has pledged to steer development in the county while assuring tough austerity measures.

All the 45 Governors-Elect took oath of office on Thursday, ten days since their election on August 9, 2022 while elections in Kakamega and Mombasa were postponed to Monday over a ballot papers mix-up.

The ceremonies were held between 10 am and 2 pm and second-term governors like Kisumu’s Ayang Nyongo and Nyeri’s Mutahi Wahiga exuded confidence in improving service delivery.

Fatuma Achani was also sworn in as the Kwale governor, becoming the first female coastal Governor and will be taking over from Salim Mvurya.

Azimio La Umoja – One Kenya running mate Martha Karua on the other hand witnessed the swearing in of Gladys Wanga as Homa Bay Governor.

There were no such ceremonies in Mombasa and Kakamega counties after the IEBC moved governor elections to Monday.