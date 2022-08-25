Kenya: Kiambu's New Governor Kimani Wamatangi

25 August 2022
Capital FM (Nairobi)

Nairobi — Kimani Wamatangi has officially taken over as the new Governor of Kiambu County following the August 9 elections.

Wamatangi took the oath of office on Thursday, alongside 44 others countrywide.

They all took oath of office on Thursday, ten days since their election on August 9, 2022 while elections in Kakamega and Mombasa were postponed to Monday over a ballot papers mix-up.

The ceremonies were held between 10 am and 2 pm and second-term governors like Kisumu’s Ayang Nyongo and Nyeri’s Mutahi Wahiga exuded confidence in improving service delivery.

Fatuma Achani was also sworn in as the Kwale governor, becoming the first female coastal Governor and will be taking over from Salim Mvurya.

Azimio La Umoja – One Kenya running mate Martha Karua on the other hand witnessed the swearing in of Gladys Wanga as Homa Bay Governor.

There were no such ceremonies in Mombasa and Kakamega counties after the IEBC moved governor elections to Monday.

