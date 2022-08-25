Kenya: Let Us Now Make Nairobi Work, Governor Sakaja Says as He Assumes Office

25 August 2022
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Jemimah Mueni

Nairobi — Nairobi Governor Johnson Sakaja has said that it is now time to make Nairobi work after being sworn in alongside his deputy Njoroge Muchiri.

Speaking shortly after taking the oath of office on Thursday, Sakaja said that time for politics is over and that the real work now begins.

He noted that it wouldn't be an easy journey but said it's possible with concerted effort.

"It has been a long journey but together we can make Nairobi work together, time for politics is over, we will work with everyone to take the county forward," Sakaja said.

Sakaja committed to deliver a first class county without a second class citizen.

"Days for coming home to demolished houses in Nairobi are over,"

"Days for hawkers being chased and harassed as they try to make a living are over," he said.

He also committed to ensuring a fair business environment.

"We want Nairobi to be always open for business 24/7, where the playing ground is fair," he said.

Sakaja once again thanked his main competitor Polycarp Igathe, saying he is the real embodiment of siasa safi.

On his part, Deputy Governor Njoroge Muchiri said he will assist his boss in ensuring that they deliver all the pledges they made to the people of Nairobi.

Muchiri also said he will focus in ensuring a pro business environment in Nairobi by streamlining the licensing regime.

Read the original article on Capital FM.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X