Kenya: Your Election Was a Miracle, Now Deliver to Nairobians - Ruto to Sakaja

Nairobi — President-Elect William Ruto has challenged newly elected Governor of Nairobi Johnson Sakaja to deliver, describing his election as a miracle.

Sakaja encountered several obstacles while seeking clearance to view after a case was filed to challenge his Uganda degree certificate.

"You know my brother Johnson that you are a miracle candidate, that your election to the city is indeed a miracle," Ruto said, "I want to tell you that we have confidence in you and we will work together."

Sakaja was among 45 Governors who took the oath of office on Thursday following their election on August 9.

Mombasa and Kakamega will hold elections on Monday next week following postponement over ballot papers mix-up.

The President-Elect has challenged Sakaja to now deliver to the residents of Nairobi who have entrusted him with the leadership of Kenya's capital city.

"As Kenya Kwanza team you made us proud. We will support you to deliver services and make a difference in Nairobi," Ruto told Sakaja.

Nairobi Metropolitan Services Director-General Mohammed Badi who also attended the function said the entity will start handing over 14 functions back to the county government from next week.

"I am happy to announce that NMS has completed its task and we are now ready to hand over to the County Government next week," he said.

He pledged support to the incoming Governor who took over from Anne Kananu who has been in office since December 2020 when Mike Sonko was impeached.

The NMS boss urged Sakaja to carry on with ongoing projects which were being undertaken by the agency.

The deed of transfer was signed on February 25, 2020, by then Governor Mike Sonko and then Devolution Cabinet Secretary Eugene Wamalwa, with the blessings of President Uhuru Kenyatta.