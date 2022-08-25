Kenya: Ruto Assures County Govts of Timely Disbursement of Shareable Revenue

Nairobi — President Elect William Ruto has committed that his government will ensure that the shareable revenue which is disbursed to the Counties will be released on time to facilitate smooth operations.

Speaking at the Kenyatta International Convention Centre (KICC), Ruto stated the national government will not be a hindrance to the devolved units in their quest to serve the public.

"We have had challenges on matters to do with release of shareable revenue on time. I want to commit to all our governors that the government of Kenya going forward will make it possible that the shareable revenue will be released in time and in accordance with the law and Constitution so that we can better manage our counties and make it easier for you to deliver on your mandate," Ruto said.

Although presidential petitions to overturn his victory still hang on his shoulders, President Elect stated that the government which he is set to lead, will work with all the 47 County Governments to enhance their own source of revenue.

"We are going to work with you on making sure that counties build the capacity to raise resources on the own source of revenue channel to make it possible for a additional resources so that you can deliver on the services and the mandate you have been appropriated by the Constitution in your counties," said Ruto.

He spoke after the swearing in ceremony of the Nairobi County Governor Johnson Sakaja.

County governments were allocated Sh370 billion as an equitable share in the financial year 2022/2023.

Treasury Cabinet Secretary during budget reading in May this year said the figure represented a 27.3 percent increase from the most recent audited revenue.

Yatani said counties will also receive Sh37.1b as conditional allocation with total allocation being Sh407 billion.

Further, County Governments were allocated Sh7.1 billion under the Equalization Fund in 2022/2023, which targets 14 marginalized counties.

County Governments have always decried slow disbursement of the funds from the National Government a move they say affects smooth delivery of services.

On May 30, The Council of Governors (CoG) said the National Treasury was yet to disburse 23 percent of revenue to counties for the financial year 2021/ 2022, with total arrears owed to counties standing at Sh83.4 billion.

Newly elected governors in 45 Counties were sworn in on Thursday and are set to address the issue once they attend their first council meeting.