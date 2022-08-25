Somalia: Somali President Arrives in Garowe, Puntland Capital

25 August 2022
Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

The President of Somalia Hassan Sheikh Mohamud arrived in Garowe, the capital of the Puntland state on Thursday.

The president was welcomed by Puntland President Saeed Abdullahi Deni, his deputy Ahmed Karasha and various sections of society at Garowe airport.

The two-day trip is aimed at strengthening cooperation between the Somali government and the Puntland and finding solutions to the grievances of the state leaders.

Hassan Sheikh Mohamud will hold a meeting with the senior leaders of Puntland and various sectors of society in Garowe City in the coming hours.

This is the third visit to a Federal State in Somalia by Mohamud since his election as 10th president in May of this year by the parliament.

