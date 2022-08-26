Ethiopia: #asdailyscoop - Türkiye Following Ethiopia Resumption of Hostilities With Concern, Invite Parties Return to Dialogue

Addis Abeba — The Foreign Ministry of the Republic of Türkiye said it is following "with sadness and concern" the news that military conflicts have resumed in Ethiopia despite the indefinite humanitarian ceasefire declared by the Federal Government on 24 March.

In a statement the Ministry released this afternoon, it invited "the parties to return to dialogue for the permanent end of violence in the country and the establishment of peace and stability" and reiterated that Türkiye was "ready to provide" support.

"Türkiye will continue to support efforts to preserve peace, tranquility and stability in Ethiopia," the Ministry said. AS