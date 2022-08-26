Kenya: Laikipia Governor Joshua Irungu Reinstates All Sacked Medics Moments After Being Sworn in

Laikipia — Laikipia Governor Joshua Irungu on Thursday reinstated all medics who were sacked by his processor Nderitu Mureithi moments after being sworn in.

Speaking during the ceremony attended by Mureithi, Irungu directed that the doctors should report to work on September 1.

"In my first assignment as your Governor, I want to ensure that health services are back to normal. 42 months since these doctors were sacked, no meaningful service has been offered to our people. In my manifesto, I promised reliable health services and that is what I have done," he stated.

Irungu's move triggered joy among residents who had attended the function while Mureithi and his deputy John Mwaniki who had sacked the medics could be seen fidgeting.

He also directed the employment of medics on permeant and pensionable terms saying that many of them were under performing due to poor renumeration.

The governor further ordered that all funds paid in health facilities be used to buys drugs and other requirements instead of them being moved to county revenue office.

A large number of medics on Laikipia county had been sacked by Mureithi's regime after going on strike demanding better pay.

They however moved to court and obtained court orders for their reinstatement, but the county government ignored it.

The governor further stated that although he has inherited Sh4 billion pending bills he will continue initiating development projects.

Leaders present led by former minister Mwangi Kiunjuri called for a peaceful coexistence among all elected leaders.