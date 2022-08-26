Kenya: If the Supreme Court Orders a Rerun, Kenyans Will Go to the Polls in 2025, Grandmullah Says

Nairobi — Senior Counsel Ahmednasir Abdullahi now claims in the evident the Supreme Court orders a rerun in the 2022 presidential petition, the election will be held in 2025.

Abdullahi alleged that President Uhuru Kenyatta and his preferred successor Raila Odinga who is the Azimio La Umoja One Kenya flagbearer will be hellbent to ensure the constitutional timeline of sixty days is deferred.

"If the Supreme Court orders a rerun, Kenyans will go to the polls in 2025. H.E Uhuru/Raila will not allow a rerun in sixty days," Abdullahi wrote on his twitter handle.

The Senior Counsel alluded that the duo would occasion delays by calling for reforms in the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) in the event the Apex Court rules that the elections were conducted with illegalities and irregularities.

"They will demand Chebukati must go and IEBC be reconstituted, "Abdullahi noted.

Abdullahi who in 2013 and 2017 represented President Kenyatta during the presidential petition filed in the two General elections claimed that his client is seeking to cling to power through that avenue having finished his constitutional term.

"Uhuru always desperately wanted two extra years. He will get it and fragile Kenya will shatter," he said.

His sentiments follow a supporting affidavit filed by Karua saying that Azimio sought the court's

intervention on the grounds that, in the just concluded elections, IEBC Chairman Wafula Chebukati willfully subverted the sovereign will of the people of Kenya and overthrew the constitutional order by declaring President-Elect William Ruto the winner.

"An attempt to overthrow the Constitutional order and the sovereign will of the people of Kenya must be called out for what it is -- treason. This is the import of Article 3(2) of the Constitution which states that an attempt to establish a government otherwise than in compliance with the Constitution is unlawful," Karua stated.

In the petition, Odinga and Karua have also enjoined four 'rebel' electoral commissioners as interested parties in the case. Commissioners Juliana Cherera, Francis Mathenge Wanderi, Justus Nyang'aya and Irene Cherono are named as interested parties, but not as respondents.