Ethiopia: IGAD Executive Secretary Call for Immediate Cessation of Hostilities.

24 August 2022
Intergovernmental Authority on Development in Eastern Africa (Djibouti)
press release

Djibouti, Djibouti — The Executive Secretary of the Intergovernmental Authority on Development (IGAD) Dr Workneh Gebeyehu is profoundly concerned at reports of hostilities on the border of Tigray region of Ethiopia and calls for immediate ceasefire and for the parties to privilege dialogue.

The Executive Secretary calls on all sides involved to immediately refrain hostilities and escalation and recommit to dialogue to find sustainable peace in the best interest of the people of Ethiopia and the entire region.

