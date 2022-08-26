Africa: FIFA Rankings - Rwanda Fails to Improve, Senegal Tops Africa

There was neither an improvement nor a drop in rankings for Rwanda's men national team which remains 136th globally and 40th in Africa as per the latest FIFA rankings published Thursday, August 25.

Rwanda's highest ever position in the FIFA ranking was 64th in the world which was achieved in March 2015 under the tutelage of English tactician Stephen Constantine whereas the lowest was 178th in the world in July 1999 under German gaffer Rudi Gutendorf.

Meanwhile, African reigning champions Senegal (18) remain top of Africa and improved by two places from June global rankings despite dropping 8.86 points.

Morocco (23) are second in Africa while Tunisia (30), Nigeria (31) and Cameroon (38) complete the top five.

In the CECAFA region, Uganda (90) still tops the charts and remains 18th in Africa despite dropping by two places globally. Kenya, which improved by two places to 102nd globally, are second in the region and 22nd in Africa while Tanzania (131), Rwanda (136) and Ethiopia (138) complete the regional top five.

In the top 50, almost nothing has changed from the previous edition: Brazil (1st), Belgium (2nd) and Argentina (3rd) still occupy the podium places, while their immediate pursuers remain in the same order they were in June.

The next rankings will be released on October 6 just a month before the 2022 Qatar World Cup.

There could be a change in ranking for Amavubi depending on how they perform in the 2023 CHAN qualifying games against 138th ranked Ethiopia, with the first leg tie taking place at Benjamin Mkapa Stadium this Friday while the return leg will be played at Huye Stadium next week.