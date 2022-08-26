Rwanda: Two-Rwandan Youth Nominated for NBA Training Camp

Two Rwandan youngsters, Nelly Akaliza and Mike Lukwanga Mugalu, have been nominated to be part of a three-day continental training camp sponsored by the NBA.

Dubbed Basketball Without Borders (BWB), the program will take place from the 28th to the 31st of this month at the Hassan Mostafa Indoor Sports Complex in Cairo, Egypt, attracting 64 talented boys and girls from 26 African countries.

The camp will mark the second time the NBA and FIBA's global basketball development and community outreach program will be held in Africa.

Lukwanga is a 17-year-old who plays as a center and was part of the U-18 national basketball team that featured at the U-18 Afrobasket tournament that unfolded in Madagascar last month.

Akaliza, also 17, is a center as well. She was part of the team that represented Rwanda at the U-18 Zone V Afrobasket qualifiers in June.

BWB Africa 2022 will bring together male and female players aged 18 and under from across Africa, including fourteen NBA Academy Africa prospects and six NBA Academy Africa Women's Program participants, to learn directly from current and former NBA and FIBA players, legends and coaches and compete alongside the best young players on the continent.

The campers and coaches will also take part in life skills, leadership development and community service programming.

The youngsters will be coached by NBA players Udoka Azubuike (Utah Jazz; Nigeria), Mo Bamba (Orlando Magic; U.S.; ties to Ivory Coast), 2017 NBA Rookie of the Year Malcolm Brogdon (U.S.; Boston Celtics) and Grant Williams (U.S.; Celtics), as well as NBA Global Ambassador and Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Famer Dikembe Mutombo (Democratic Republic of the Congo).

Joining the NBA players and legends will be nine-time NBA champion and Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr, 2004 NBA champion and Portland Trail Blazers head coach Chauncey Billups, two-time NBA champion and New Orleans Pelicans head coach Willie Green, Washington Wizards head coach Wes Unseld Jr. and Minnesota Timberwolves head coach Chris Finch, tying for the most NBA head coaches to participate in a single BWB camp.

Milwaukee Bucks associate head coach Charles Lee and Charlotte Hornets associate head athletic trainer Quinton Sawyer will also coach at the camp.

Toronto Raptors President Masai Ujiri (Nigeria), Cleveland Cavaliers General Manager Mike Gansey, Los Angeles Clippers scout Lance Blanks, and World Association of Basketball Coaches President and FIBA Technical Commission Chair Patrick Hunt (Australia) will serve as camp directors.

Players and coaches will lead campers through a variety of activities, including movement efficiency drills, offensive and defensive skill stations, three-point contests, 5-on-5 games, and life skills and leadership development sessions.

A ceremony on the final day of the camp will award the BWB Africa 2022 MVP, Defensive MVP, Three-Point Champion and Patrick Baumann Sportsmanship Award to the boys and girls who distinguish themselves on the court and as leaders.

BWB Africa 2022 will be supported by Nike, which will outfit participants with Nike apparel and footwear, and Gatorade, which will keep players and coaches hydrated throughout the camp.

Boys Roster: Zakariya Khodja (Algeria), Chakib Sedoud (Algeria), Elton da Silva Mangueira (Angola), Mora Lafia Zime Nazif (Benin), Laonkila Yannick Archad Drabo (Burkina Faso),Ulrich Kamka Chomche (Cameroon), Gabriel Austelino Martins Correia (Cape Verde),Thierry Serge Darlan (Central African Republic),Gildas Elvis Mbesse (Congo), Paul Kabenga MbyiaDemocratic (Republic of the Congo),Parby Kabamba Musongela (Democratic Republic of the Congo),Adam Mohamed Hosny Elhalawany (Egypt),Seifeldin Kaidar Ahmed Youssef Hendawy (Egypt),Hassan Mohamed Hesham (Egypt), Daniel Quentin Akoue (Gabon),Emmanuel Kanga Lendouga (Gabon), Aly Tounkara (Guinea) and Cheick Mouhamed Tidjane Diaby (Ivory Coast).

Others: Abou Dominique Diomande (Ivory Coast),Lavasoa Ny Aina Andyerson Andriatsarafara (Madagascar),Mathias M'Madi (Madagascar), Marwan Alioiu Diallo (Mali),Abdramane Kanoute (Mali),Cheick Tidiane Keita (Mali),Uwami Nashe Chongo (Mozambique), Segun Ezekiel Obe (Nigeria), Emmanuel Oluwatobi Stephen (Nigeria), Lukwanga Mike Mugalu (Rwanda),Abdou Aziz Yadd (Senegal), Modou Fall Thiam (Senegal),Matar Wade (Senegal),Kenneth Thomas Samuels (Sierra Leone), Connor Gray Liebenberg (South Africa),Deng Kuot Deng Kuot (South Sudan), Mabilmawut Kon Mabil (South Sudan), Makoi Mabor Marier Makoi (South Sudan),Mbatian Odupoi Sikar (Tanzania),Steven Lionel Aboky (Togo),Fedi Ben Abdallah (Tunisia) and Wissem El Kissi (Tunisia).

Girls Roster: Khadijah Tungo (Angola), Batchaya Djofang Audrey (Cameroon),Nouague Leslie Catherine (Cameroon),Jana Sallman (Egypt), Jana Elalfy (Egypt), Hana Abdelaal (Egypt), Jescika Mavioga (Gabon), Nafissatou Diak (Guinea), Soumah Nana John (Guinea), Adahe Assoniamble Germaine (Ivory Coast), Adidjata Traore (Ivory Coast),Sangare Marianne (Ivory Coast), Mariam Ibrahim Sarr (Mali),Alimata Coulibaly (Mali), Sira Thienou (Mali), Nelly Akaliza (Rwanda),Penda Ndiaye (Senegal), Fatou Faye Sane (Senegal), Bakhaw Seye (Senegal), Angel Oguegbunam (South Africa),Abuna Ruop (South Sudan), Anjela Minja (Tanzania), Darlene Tashobya (Uganda) and Sylvia Nantongo (Uganda).