Rwanda: Grief as Buravan is Laid to Rest

25 August 2022
The New Times (Kigali)

It was a moment of grief as hundreds of family, government officials, friends, fellow artists and fans bid their farewell to Yvan Buravan. The deceased R&B singer was laid to rest in a burial ceremony held on Wednesday, August 24, at Rusororo cemetery in Gasabo District.

Buravan succumbed to pancreatic cancer at the age of 27, on August 17, in India where he had travelled for treatment earlier this month.

The singer, real name Yvan Dushime Burabyo, was transferred to India on August 4, with the support of the Rwandan government, for advanced care after weeks of being unwell, amid speculation about his health.

